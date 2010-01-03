18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A square solar collector with a side of 30.0 cm is used to charge batteries on Mars. Above Mars's atmosphere, solar electromagnetic radiation has an intensity of approximately 590 watts per square meter. Only 65% of the initial intensity reaches the solar collector. Calculate the amount of solar energy hitting the solar collector during 6.0 hours.
A square solar collector with a side of 30.0 cm is used to charge batteries on Mars. Above Mars's atmosphere, solar electromagnetic radiation has an intensity of approximately 590 watts per square meter. Only 65% of the initial intensity reaches the solar collector. Calculate the amount of solar energy hitting the solar collector during 6.0 hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 × 10 2J
B
1.3 × 10 5J
C
7.5 × 10 5J
D
2.5 2.1 × 10 6J