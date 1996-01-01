Cats employ sound localization techniques to catch mice. Cats can determine the direction of the sound source, the mouse, thanks to variations in the sounds that reach their auditory system (for instance, differences in the sounds' arrival times). Consider a mouse gnawing 3.0 m away from the center of the cat's head, along a line 30° to the left. Find the difference in the arrival time of the sound of gnawing. The distance between the cat's left and right ears is 7.0 cm. Assume a room temperature of 20 °C.



