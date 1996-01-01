A cable with negligible mass is connected to a crate with a mass of 5.00 kg that is resting on a smooth, flat surface. The cable then passes over a light, smooth pulley. Another crate, with mass m, is attached to the other end of the cable. The crates are released, leading to a tension of 20.0 N on the cable. Compare the tension (T) to the weight (w) of the hanging crate.