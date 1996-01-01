6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Shown below are three boats being pulled along the x-axis on a frictionless surface via ropes. If the magnitude of the pull force applied is 480 N, calculate the tension in each rope.
TA = 300.0 N and TB = 220.0 N
TA = 340.0 N and TB = 230.0 N
TA = 360.0 N and TB = 260.0 N
TA = 400.0 N and TB = 240.0 N