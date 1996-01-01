34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A distant star that has a diameter of 12,104 km and is located at a distance of 1.2 × 108 km from an observatory building is viewed through a telescope that has an eyepiece focal length of 35 mm. Through the telescope's eyepiece, the apparent size of the star measures to be 0.40°. Considering the given information, what would be the telescope's total length?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.4 m
B
2.5 m
C
4.1 m
D
3.8 m