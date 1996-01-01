34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an ultraviolet telescope equipped with special ultraviolet detectors that are used to see more distant quasars. This is due to the fact that ultraviolet light is not scattered as strongly as visible light in an intergalactic medium. What is the wavelength of ultraviolet light at which the occuring scattering is just 2% compared to visible light at 450 nm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1600 nm
B
1700 nm
C
1500 nm
D
1300 nm