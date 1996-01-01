25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
Electric Potential Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two electrons have a separation of 1.20 nm. They are both released simultaneously such that they are free to move. Determine the greatest acceleration and specify when it is observed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.76 × 1026 m/s2; 1.20 nm separation
B
1.76 × 1020 m/s2; infinite separation
C
1.76 × 1020 m/s2; zero separation
D
1.76 × 1020 m/s2; 1.20 nm separation
E
1.76 × 1026 m/s2; zero separation
F
1.76 × 1026 m/s2; infinite separation