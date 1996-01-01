25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A linear particle accelerator accelerates two hydrogen ions to equal speeds toward each other. If the speed at infinite separation is 6.2 × 105 m/s, determine the greatest electric force the two ions will exert on each other.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17.8 N
B
4.47 × 10-6 N
C
1.78 × 10-3 N
D
1.78 × 10-6 N
E
7.15 × 10-3 N