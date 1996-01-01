30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
30. Induction and Inductance Lenz's Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two windings in a transformer wrapped around as shown in the figure. If the terminals p and q are connected through a mechanism to a battery such that current can flow in both directions then determine the direction of current induced in resistor R for the given conditions:
i) increasing flow of current in winding P from p to q.
ii) decreasing flow of current in winding P from q to p.
iii) increasing flow of current from q to p in winding P.
Consider two windings in a transformer wrapped around as shown in the figure. If the terminals p and q are connected through a mechanism to a battery such that current can flow in both directions then determine the direction of current induced in resistor R for the given conditions:
i) increasing flow of current in winding P from p to q.
ii) decreasing flow of current in winding P from q to p.
iii) increasing flow of current from q to p in winding P.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. left to right, ii. right to left, iii. right to left
B
i. right to left, ii. right to left, iii. left to right
C
i. left to right, ii. right to left, iii. left to right
D
i. left to right, ii. left to right, iii. right to left