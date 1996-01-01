Consider two windings in a transformer wrapped around as shown in the figure. If the terminals p and q are connected through a mechanism to a battery such that current can flow in both directions then determine the direction of current induced in resistor R for the given conditions:

i) increasing flow of current in winding P from p to q.

ii) decreasing flow of current in winding P from q to p.

iii) increasing flow of current from q to p in winding P.