30. Induction and Inductance
Lenz's Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two conductors shaped like a right-angled bend that are in contact. One of the conductors remains stationary, while the other conductor moves at a speed of 5.0 m/s in a magnetic field of strength 0.25 T directed into the plane of the page. Initially, the corners of the two conductors coincide, resulting in a zero surface area between them. Determine the direction of the induced current when the conductor moves.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Clockwise
B
Counterclockwise
C
No current is induced
D
The direction of the induced current cannot be determined with the given information