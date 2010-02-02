27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.8 mm diameter copper wire carries a current of 8.0 A. Determine the magnitude of the electric field required to produce this current in the wire. The conductivity (σ) of copper at room temperature is 5.96 × 10 7 (Ω·m) -1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.3 × 10-2 V/m
B
4.8 × 10-5 V/m
C
9.9 × 10-4 V/m
D
2.2 × 10-2 V/m