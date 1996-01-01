35. Special Relativity
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Envision a subatomic particle constrained within a 12-picometer-long linear enclosure and carrying a charge of +e. The particle has a mass 250 times that of an electron, Determine the wavelength of the photon emitted during a quantum transition from n = 3 to n = 2.
A
84 nm
B
41 nm
C
24 nm
D
19 nm