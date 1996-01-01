35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
A scientist carefully studies the energy levels of an electron trapped in a one-dimensional box and notes three specific measurements: 16 eV, 36 eV, and 64 eV. Using this data, determine the length of the box.
A
6.4 nm
B
0.31 nm
C
45 nm
D
9.4 nm