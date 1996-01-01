11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box is pushed along a frictionless surface by a force that starts at 0 N and increases linearly with time in the positive x-direction. Over a period of 8.0 seconds, the force increases to 400 N, after which it ends abruptly. What is the impulse delivered by the force to the box during this time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1320 i N•s
B
1540 i N•s
C
1480 i N•s
D
1600 i N•s