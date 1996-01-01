11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bullet with a mass of 80 g is fired horizontally into a block of wood with a mass of 800 g, causing the block to slide forward with a velocity of 2.5 m/s. The bullet gets embedded in the wood. Determine the initial speed of the bullet before it collides with the block of wood which is initially at rest.
A
27.5 m/s
B
14.2 m/s
C
33.8 m/s
D
22.4 m/s