An alternating voltage at a frequency of 8.00 MHz is applied to a cyclotron in which tritons are emerging from the two hollow semicircular electrodes of the cyclotron after moving in a circular path of a radius of 35.0 cm. Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field generated.
A
2.57 T
B
5.00 T
C
1.57 T
D
1.75 T