107PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the frequency of the potential across the hollow semicircular electrodes of a cyclotron if a magnetic field of 1.65 T is used to accelerate protons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.52×107 /s
B
1.52×106 /s
C
2.52×106 /s
D
1.52×107 /s