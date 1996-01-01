1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
1. Intro to Physics Units Solving Density Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mass density (The ratio of a substance's mass to the volume it occupies) in SI units of a solid object weighing 0.0143 kg and occupying 245 cm3 of space.
Determine the mass density (The ratio of a substance's mass to the volume it occupies) in SI units of a solid object weighing 0.0143 kg and occupying 245 cm3 of space.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
58.4 kg/m3
B
68.9 kg/m3
C
58.367 kg/m3
D
68.915 kg/m3