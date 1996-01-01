1. Intro to Physics Units
In the laboratory, a certain liquid that is heavier than water was synthesized and it has a mass of 70 mg. This particular liquid has a density 10% higher than that of water. If this certain liquid would be frozen into a cube, what would be its side length?
A
0.5 cm
B
0.6 cm
C
0.3 cm
D
0.4 cm