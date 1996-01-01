11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Kids find it fun playing on frozen (frictionless) lakes. A 16.8 kg kid is sliding at 3.60 m/s left towards a playing partner of mass 14.5 kg who is sliding to the right at 3.20 m/s. They hold onto each other when they meet during the collision. Determine the loss in mechanical energy during the interaction.
-180 J
0 J
-3.17 J
-37.9 J
-41.1 J