11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are standing on a wet surface shortly after it rains. The ground is highly slippery, therefore frictionless. Your colleague throws a 550 g ball toward you at a horizontal speed of 7.60 m/s. You deflect the ball backwards so that it moves towards your colleague at 11.3 m/s. If your mass is 65.8 kg, what's your speed after the collision?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.70 m/s
B
0.0945 m/s
C
0.0635 m/s
D
0.0309 m/s
E
0.158 m/s