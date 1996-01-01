An algae-covered horizontal section of a footpath is wet and highly slippery, and hence frictionless. Kids find it enjoyable to jog and slide toward each other on this surface. An 18.2 kg kid is sliding at 4.30 m/s east while another of mass 16.3 kg is sliding at 3.80 m/s to the west. The kids collide and hold onto each other. Determine the velocity magnitude and direction of the kids shortly after they have collided.