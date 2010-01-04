25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two charged particles on the x-axis. One has a charge of -5.0 nC and is located 2.0 cm to the right of the origin. The other has a charge of +10.0 nC and is located 5.0 cm to the right of the origin. What is the electric potential energy of the two charged particles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
1.4 × 10-2 J
C
2.9 × 10-4 J
D
1.5 × 10-5 J