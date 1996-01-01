A sample of solid iodine weighing 20 g is placed in a sealed container with a volume of 500 ml at 25°C. The container is then heated to 80°C, causing the solid iodine to sublime into a gas. What is the gas pressure inside the container at 80°C, assuming all of the solid iodine sublimates and the container remains sealed? Consider the molar mass of solid iodine is 254 g/mol.