21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of solid iodine weighing 20 g is placed in a sealed container with a volume of 500 ml at 25°C. The container is then heated to 80°C, causing the solid iodine to sublime into a gas. What is the gas pressure inside the container at 80°C, assuming all of the solid iodine sublimates and the container remains sealed? Consider the molar mass of solid iodine is 254 g/mol.
A
4.56 atm
B
5.62 atm
C
6.45 atm
D
5.26 atm