21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas in a piston has an initial volume of 500 ml, a pressure of 1.5 atm, and a temperature of 25°C. The gas then undergoes isothermal compression, decreasing its volume to 250 mL. Next, the gas is cooled at a constant volume until the pressure is reduced to 1 atm. Draw this two-step process on a pressure-volume (pV) diagram.
A gas in a piston has an initial volume of 500 ml, a pressure of 1.5 atm, and a temperature of 25°C. The gas then undergoes isothermal compression, decreasing its volume to 250 mL. Next, the gas is cooled at a constant volume until the pressure is reduced to 1 atm. Draw this two-step process on a pressure-volume (pV) diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D