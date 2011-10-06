1. Intro to Physics Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
The position of a free falling object at any instant is given by the equation: y = ½ gt2, where y and t have units of meter and seconds, respectively. Determine the unit of constant ‘g’.
A
m/s2
B
m/s-3
C
m/s-2
D
m/s3