1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
If you sailed due east from a point on Earth's equator until you reached a new longitude 10 minutes of arc away (keeping your latitude constant), what distance in nautical miles would you have covered? Note that there are 60 minutes per degree of longitude. Consider Earth's radius as 3,440 nautical miles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10 nautical miles
B
60 nautical miles
C
100 nautical miles
D
36 nautical miles