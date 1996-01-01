7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35.0 N block is resting on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the block and the floor are 0.38 and 0.26 respectively. A child is pushing against the block with a horizontal force. Determine the magnitude of the friction force on the crate and its acceleration when the child applies a horizontal steady force of 15.0 N.
A 35.0 N block is resting on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the block and the floor are 0.38 and 0.26 respectively. A child is pushing against the block with a horizontal force. Determine the magnitude of the friction force on the crate and its acceleration when the child applies a horizontal steady force of 15.0 N.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 15 N; a = 4.2 ms/2
B
f = 13 N; a = 0.48 m/s2
C
f = 13 N; a = 14 m/s2
D
f = 9.1 N; a = 1.7 m/s2
E
f = 9.1 N; a = 6.8 m/s2
F
f = 35.0 N; a = 9.8 m/s2