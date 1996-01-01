25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin, straight metal rod is bent to form a shape as shown below. The metal rod is uniformly charged with a linear charge density of λ. Determine the electric potential at point O.
A thin, straight metal rod is bent to form a shape as shown below. The metal rod is uniformly charged with a linear charge density of λ. Determine the electric potential at point O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
kλ [π + 2 ln 3]
B
kλ [2π + ln 3]
C
2kλ [π + ln 3]
D
kλ [π + ln 3]