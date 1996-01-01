18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a circular wave with a frequency of 100 Hz propagating in a medium with a speed of 340 m/s. At a certain instant, the phase at a distance of 2.0 m from the source is 3π rad. What is the phase at distances of i) 1.5 m and ii) 2.5 m from the source at the same instant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 8.50 rad, ii. 10.35 rad
B
i. 10.35 rad, ii. 8.50 rad
C
i. 3.40 rad, ii. 5.80 rad
D
i. 5.80 rad, ii. 3.40 rad