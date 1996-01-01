18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A radio station transmits a signal at a frequency of 98.5 kHz. If the phase difference between the two antennas which are located along the x-axis is 2π/3 rad, what is the distance between the antennas? Assume that the speed of the signal is 3.00 × 106 m/s.
A radio station transmits a signal at a frequency of 98.5 kHz. If the phase difference between the two antennas which are located along the x-axis is 2π/3 rad, what is the distance between the antennas? Assume that the speed of the signal is 3.00 × 106 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
34.5 m
B
30.4 m
C
10.2 m
D
11.5 m