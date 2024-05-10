18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an urban sound survey, a sound sensor is used to measure the distance d to a building by emitting an acoustic pulse and detecting the reflected echo. The time interval t between the emission and the echo's arrival is recorded. During the survey, the outdoor temperature changes from 25°C to 28°C. Calculate the percent error introduced into the distance measurements as a result of the temperature increase. Use v=331.3+0.606T to determine speed of sound in air.
