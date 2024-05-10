In an urban sound survey, a sound sensor is used to measure the distance ﻿ d d d﻿ to a building by emitting an acoustic pulse and detecting the reflected echo. The time interval ﻿ t t t﻿ between the emission and the echo's arrival is recorded. During the survey, the outdoor temperature changes from 25°C to 28°C. Calculate the percent error introduced into the distance measurements as a result of the temperature increase. Use ﻿ v = 331.3 + 0.606 T v=331.3+0.606T v=331.3+0.606T﻿ to determine speed of sound in air.