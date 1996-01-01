24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical charged dust particle has a radius of 0.9 μm. The dust particle remains stationary between two parallel plates separated by 15 mm. The potential difference between the plates is 30 V, with the lower plate having a higher potential. The dust particle broke off from a material with a density of 850 kg/m3. Determine the number of extra/deficient electrons on the dust particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
79 extra electrons
B
25 extra electrons
C
50 extra electrons
D
79 deficient electrons
E
50 deficient electrons
F
25 deficient electrons