24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric field of magnitude 300,000 N/C pushes a charged sphere of mass 3.2 g and charge 42 nC suspended by a thread, displacing it by θ degrees from the vertical. Find the value of θ.
A
22°
B
68°
C
46°
D
44°