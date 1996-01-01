31. Alternating Current
Series LRC Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A speaker in a home audio system represented as a series RLC circuit with a 30 Ω resistor, 0.4 H inductor, and 50 μF capacitor, is driven by an 80 Hz, 60V RMS amplifier. Determine the peak current flowing through the speaker.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.82 A
B
0.52 A
C
0.21 A
D
0.61 A