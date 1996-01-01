31. Alternating Current
Series LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Series LRC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A homeowner has a series RLC circuit in her home's electrical system. The circuit includes an 80 Ω resistor, a 0.15 H inductor found in a ceiling fan, and a 45 μF capacitor incorporated into the lighting system. The home's electrical supply provides 240 V at a frequency of 50 Hz. Determine the phase angle ϕ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-18°
B
-16°
C
-20°
D
-26°