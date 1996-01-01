1. Intro to Physics Units
The motion of an object moving along a straight path is represented by a time-dependent position equation: x = 3 + 5t, where x is in meters and t is in seconds. What do the numbers 3 and 5 represent?
A
3 is velocity, 5 is initial position.
B
3 is initial position, 5 is acceleration.
C
3 is initial position, 5 is velocity.
D
3 is acceleration, 5 is velocity.