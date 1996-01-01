21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of monoatomic gas Y has a volume of 800 mm3, P = 3.0 atm, and T = 150℃. A different sample contains neon at V = 1750 mm3, P = 5.0 atm, and T = 250℃. The two samples are allowed to interact thermally through a boundary. Calculate the thermal energy of each sample when thermal equilibrium is attained.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
EY f = 1.3 J; Eneon f = 0.47 J
B
EY f = 0.43 J; Eneon f = 1.3 J
C
EY f = 0.86 J; Eneon f = 0.86 J
D
EY f = 0.40 J; Eneon f = 1.3 J
E
EY f = 1.3 J; Eneon f = 0.40 J