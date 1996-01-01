21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Internal Energy of Gases
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container is filled with 2.4 × 1019 molecules of a gaseous substance. The heat energy of the gas in the container is 0.80 J. If Cp of the gas is 29.1 J/mol•K, determine the temperature of the gas.
A container is filled with 2.4 × 1019 molecules of a gaseous substance. The heat energy of the gas in the container is 0.80 J. If Cp of the gas is 29.1 J/mol•K, determine the temperature of the gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
690 K
B
69.0 K
C
96.6 K
D
966 K