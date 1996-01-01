21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A refrigerator takes out 2.5 J of heat energy from a 4.0 mol of an element. Calculate the decrease in temperature of the element if it is i) Neon, ii) Oxygen, iii) A solid element
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.050 K
ii) 0.030 K
iii) 0.025 K
B
i) 0.050 K
ii) 0.050 K
iii) 0.050 K
C
i) 0.080 K
ii) 0.030 K
iii) 0.025 K
D
i) 0.113 K
ii) 0.188K
iii) 15.6 K
