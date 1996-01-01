35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
153PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a given scenario, the density of certain radiation is found to be 300 photons/cm3 at an average frequency of 500 GHz. Calculate the total energy, in MeV, of this radiation filling a room with dimensions 10 m × 8 m × 3 m (length × width × height).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
383 MeV
B
332 MeV
C
239 MeV
D
149 MeV