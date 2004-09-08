6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.90 kg box rests on a horizontal, frictionless surface. A light string is attached to the box that runs through a massless and frictionless pulley to suspend a box of mass m with its other end. The boxes are released and the tension in the string is found to be 9.80 N. Draw one free-body diagram for each box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
E