23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cryotherapy, a common method for treating athletes' injuries, works by filling a large tub with 100 kg of cold water at 10 °C and pouring in 1 kg of ice at 0 °C. The cold water is being cooled further by ice. i) Is this a reversible or irreversible process, and what is the sign of the entropy variation (ΔS)? Do not use calculations.
Cryotherapy, a common method for treating athletes' injuries, works by filling a large tub with 100 kg of cold water at 10 °C and pouring in 1 kg of ice at 0 °C. The cold water is being cooled further by ice. i) Is this a reversible or irreversible process, and what is the sign of the entropy variation (ΔS)? Do not use calculations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) reversible ii) ΔS > 0
B
i) reversible ii) ΔS < 0
C
i) irreversible ii) ΔS > 0
D
i) irreversible ii) ΔS < 0