23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ice cream cake at -18 °C left out in the kitchen melts within 30 minutes. The temperature in the kitchen is 30 °C. The kitchen-ice cream system is considered isolated, and the kitchen temperature is assumed constant. Without using calculations, state if this is a reversible or an irreversible process and identify the sign of the entropy variation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) reversible ii) ΔS > 0
B
i) reversible ii) ΔS < 0
C
i) irreversible ii) ΔS > 0
D
i) irreversible ii) ΔS < 0