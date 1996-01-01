31. Alternating Current
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A band-pass filter formed by a series RLC operates between fmin = 500 Hz to fmax = 5.0 kHz. The resonance frequency of this band-pass filter is equal to the average of its minimum and maximum frequencies. Calculate the capacitance required for the filter, given an inductance of 100 mH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33 nF
B
78 nF
C
1.2 μF
D
4.0 μF