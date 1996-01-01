11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
11. Momentum & Impulse Impulse with Variable Forces
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block with a mass of 2.4 kg is initially moving to the right with a velocity of 2m/s. It is then subjected to a force that varies with time as shown in the figure below. Determine the magnitude and direction of the block's velocity after the force stops acting on it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-5.54 m/s
B
-3.21 m/s
C
-4.67 m/s
D
-5.48 m/s