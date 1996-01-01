11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given a 1.8 kg block with an initial speed of 1.0 m/s towards the right, determine the final speed and direction of the block once the force (as shown in the figure below) is removed. Assume that there are no other forces acting on the object during this time, and neglect any effects of air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.71 m/s
B
0.81 m/s
C
0.62 m/s
D
0.52 m/s