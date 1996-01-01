17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object of mass 300 g is attached to a horizontal spring. It is experiencing oscillations with a frequency of 3.0 Hz. Determine the maximum speed of oscillations if the object's initial position is x = 10 cm and the velocity is vx = 20 cm/s.
An object of mass 300 g is attached to a horizontal spring. It is experiencing oscillations with a frequency of 3.0 Hz. Determine the maximum speed of oscillations if the object's initial position is x = 10 cm and the velocity is vx = 20 cm/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.8 m/s
B
1.00 m/s
C
1.90 m/s
D
10.5 m/s