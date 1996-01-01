17. Periodic Motion
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal spring with a mass of 2.0 kg attached to one of its ends rests on a smooth horizontal surface. The other end is fixed to a support. The spring constant is k. When the spring is stretched by 5.0 cm, the mass oscillates with a period of 3.0 s. Calculate the oscillation period if the spring is stretched by 7.5 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0 s
B
3.0 s
C
4.5 s
D
11.3 s