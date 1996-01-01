30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A square loop of side 25.0 cm is inserted into a magnetic field directed into the page. Initially, the magnetic field has a magnitude of 0.950 T. The rate of decrease of the magnetic field is -0.0650 T/s. Consider an insulator in the loop separating two ends of the loop from touching. Calculate the emf induced in between the ends.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.06 × 10-4 V
B
4.06 × 10-3 V
C
3.06 × 10-4 V
D
3.06 × 10-3 V